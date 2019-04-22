Living Prairie Museum abuzz over new conservation website
This Earth Day, the Living Prairie Museum is buzzing.
The Ness Avenue tall grass prairie preserve is teaming up with Bee Better Manitoba for the launch of a new website to help conserve bees and other pollinators.
The beebettermb.ca site gives Winnipeggers useful tips to create healthy habitats for bees, including information about native plants, garden designs, and more.
“When I was growing up in St. Vital, I learned my grandfather had been a beekeeper in rural Manitoba,” said Winnipeg Coun. Brian Mayes (St. Vital).
“It seemed like something from a bygone era. I’m pleased to see that the City of Winnipeg has taken steps in recent years to ensure that beekeeping is part of our present and our future.”
