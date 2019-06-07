BMO Field hosts viewing party for Game 4 of NBA Finals

If Raptors fans don’t want to line up at Toronto’s Jurassic Park tonight, viewers can head over to the BMO Field to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Toronto FC has changed its start time to 7 p.m. for the team’s Friday game against Kansas City. The soccer team announced in a news release that the stadium will be open following the match so fans can watch the Toronto Raptors play the Golden State Warriors.

“With all the excitement the Raptors have generated with their run to the NBA Finals, we thought it would be great for our fans to have the opportunity to celebrate watching the game together on Friday night after our match,” said Toronto FC president Bill Manning.

“Fans can cheer on TFC, stay in their seats and not miss a second of Game 4. We’re also planning some special giveaways and guest appearances. It’s going to be a memorable night for Toronto sports fans.”

General admission for the TFC game and viewing party is $25.25 on Ticketmaster.

Cities across Canada have recently joined in on the fun and set up their own versions of Jurassic Park. Regina has been the latest city to set up a viewing party to watch Canada’s only NBA team in the playoffs.