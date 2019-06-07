Canada
June 7, 2019 11:33 am

Ottawa police ask for public’s help to find missing teen

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police are asking anyone who may have information that could assist investigators to call them.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News
A A

The Ottawa Police Missing persons Unit is looking to the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Daniel Vidal, of Ottawa, was last seen on Thursday at around 11:10 a.m., when he got off of an OC Transpo bus at Queensview Station.

Police say he is described as a Caucasian male, five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build, dark brown hair, brown eyes and a round face with some scarring.

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to locate Daniel Vidal, 16, who went missing Thursday after getting off a bus at Queensview Station.

Ottawa Police Service

READ MORE: Real trigger of Abdi’s heart attack unclear, pathologist says in Ottawa constable’s trial

At the time he went missing, Vidal was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark blue hoodie, a blue baseball hat and white Jordan shoes with light blue trim on the bottom edge.

Police are asking anyone with information about Vidal’s current whereabouts to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222. His family is concerned for his safety.

READ MORE: Ford government to adjourn Ontario legislature until after federal election

Police are also asking anyone who may have information that could assist investigators — but may not know where he is currently — to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
OC Transpo
Ottawa missing boy
Ottawa Missing Person
Ottawa missing teen
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Service
Queensview Station

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.