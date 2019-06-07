Ottawa police ask for public’s help to find missing teen

The Ottawa Police Missing persons Unit is looking to the public to help locate a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Daniel Vidal, of Ottawa, was last seen on Thursday at around 11:10 a.m., when he got off of an OC Transpo bus at Queensview Station.

Police say he is described as a Caucasian male, five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build, dark brown hair, brown eyes and a round face with some scarring.

At the time he went missing, Vidal was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark blue hoodie, a blue baseball hat and white Jordan shoes with light blue trim on the bottom edge.

Police are asking anyone with information about Vidal’s current whereabouts to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222. His family is concerned for his safety.

Police are also asking anyone who may have information that could assist investigators — but may not know where he is currently — to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.