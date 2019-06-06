Ford government to adjourn Ontario legislature until after federal election

The Ontario Progressive Conservative government plans to adjourn the House for an extended summer break on Thursday, in a move that would leave Queen’s Park empty until after the next federal election.

The Ford government will table a motion on Thursday to extend the summer break to Oct. 28, more than a month longer than the original return date of Sept. 6.

The government announced the move in a statement late Wednesday.

READ MORE: Ontario's three major parties neck and neck as Ford's honeymoon ends — Ipsos poll

“Since June 7th, 2018, the Ontario government has moved at an unprecedented pace,” it said in the statement. The government also touted its legislative accomplishments over the last year, including passing 18 bills, adding new jobs and fulfilling many of its platform commitments.

“As our elected officials spend time with their constituents, working directly with the people that elected them, the government will continue to promote Ontario as a premier destination that is Open for Business and Open for Jobs.”

WATCH: Trudeau starts campaigning in Quebec City

Canada’s federal election is expected to take place on Oct. 21, one week before Ontario MPPs would return to Queen’s Park.

Ontario is expected to be a key battleground province for Andrew Scheer and the federal Conservatives, who will look to unseat Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party in the fall.