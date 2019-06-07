3 charged after armed robbery reported at Tweed gas station

Two Kingston-area men and one man from Madoc, Ont., are facing robbery charges after an incident at a Tweed, Ont., gas station.

Central Hastings OPP were called to a Victoria Street gas station just before 11 p.m. on Thursday evening to respond to a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, one man entered the store while brandishing a weapon while two other men waited outside. The three allegedly left with a small amount of money in an unidentified vehicle.

The vehicle was later found by Lennox and Addington OPP in a ditch on Highway 41 near McCutcheon Road.

One of the men received minor injuries, while another man fled on foot but was apprehended by police, and a third managed to escape, according to police.

Afterwards, police say another OPP officer narrowly avoided being struck by a van around 1 a.m. on Highway 41 near Country Road 14.

Police say they tried to stop the van several times until it entered a ditch in the westbound lanes of Highway 401.

Police arrested the driver who was allegedly the third man involved in the robbery. According to police, the van had been stolen.

OPP charged a 28-year-old man from Kingston, a 19-year-old man from Loyalist Township, Ont., and a 17-year-old youth from Madoc, Ont., jointly with two counts of robbery.

OPP said more charges are pending, and that they will release the names of those involved shortly.