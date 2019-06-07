Crime
Police investigating multiple car fires at two Scarborough locations

Toronto Fire and Toronto Police respond to car fires at two different locations in Scarborough.

Toronto Fire say they responded to two areas in Scarborough with vehicle fires Friday overnight.

Firefighters arrived at the first location, a body shop, at around 1:44 a.m. on Sinnott Road near Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road.

Toronto Fire said crews started putting out flames to two cars when the fire spread to a third vehicle.

The second call came in about an hour later, at 2:38 a.m., and crews were called to a body shop on Bellamy Road North near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

When firefighters arrived, they found a CAA tow truck on fire at the rear of the lot. Fire officials said they also came across a fire accelerant in the area.

As crews were responding, they noticed a car was driving away quickly in the opposite direction but it is unclear if this is related to the fire, said a Toronto Fire spokesperson.

Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office have been called in to investigate.

