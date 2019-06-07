Police investigating multiple car fires at two Scarborough locations

Toronto Fire say they responded to two areas in Scarborough with vehicle fires Friday overnight.

Firefighters arrived at the first location, a body shop, at around 1:44 a.m. on Sinnott Road near Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road.

Toronto Fire said crews started putting out flames to two cars when the fire spread to a third vehicle.

The second call came in about an hour later, at 2:38 a.m., and crews were called to a body shop on Bellamy Road North near McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

When firefighters arrived, they found a CAA tow truck on fire at the rear of the lot. Fire officials said they also came across a fire accelerant in the area.

As crews were responding, they noticed a car was driving away quickly in the opposite direction but it is unclear if this is related to the fire, said a Toronto Fire spokesperson.

Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office have been called in to investigate.