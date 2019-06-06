Politics
June 6, 2019 6:23 pm
Updated: June 6, 2019 6:34 pm

Senate votes to reject B.C. tanker ban bill report — now, the bill will proceed

By and Global News

May 16: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney applauds the Senate committee's decision to defeat Bill C48, the so-called tanker ban bill. As Tom Vernon reports, this isn't the end of the road.

Canada’s Senate has voted to not to accept a report from its transportation and communications committee that was sharply critical of Bill C-48, legislation to formalize a moratorium on oil tanker traffic in northern B.C. waters.

The vote means that the bill will now proceed to third reading at the Senate’s next sitting.

WATCH: May 16, 2019 — Tanker ban Bill C-48 rejected by Senate committee 


The report was rejected by a vote of 53 to 38, with a single abstentions.

Conservatives and a handful of independent senators were among those who voted in its favour, while the bulk independents and Liberal senators voted against it.

READ MORE: Senate committee says oil tanker ban off B.C. targets Alberta, divides country

The report, which was written by Conservative senators, argued that Bill C-48 should be defeated because it would lead to divisions across Canada and trigger resentment among Indigenous communities.

However, senators were taken aback at what they saw as a partisan tone to the report,

Independent senators who are opposed to Bill C-48 had urged fellow members of the red chamber to reject the report.

  • With files from The Canadian Press

