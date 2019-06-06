Senate votes to reject B.C. tanker ban bill report — now, the bill will proceed

Canada’s Senate has voted to not to accept a report from its transportation and communications committee that was sharply critical of Bill C-48, legislation to formalize a moratorium on oil tanker traffic in northern B.C. waters.

The vote means that the bill will now proceed to third reading at the Senate’s next sitting.

The report was rejected by a vote of 53 to 38, with a single abstentions.

Conservatives and a handful of independent senators were among those who voted in its favour, while the bulk independents and Liberal senators voted against it.

The report, which was written by Conservative senators, argued that Bill C-48 should be defeated because it would lead to divisions across Canada and trigger resentment among Indigenous communities.

However, senators were taken aback at what they saw as a partisan tone to the report,

Independent senators who are opposed to Bill C-48 had urged fellow members of the red chamber to reject the report.

