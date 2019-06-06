Alberta man’s death near Slave Lake ruled a homicide

The death of a man whose body was found while firefighters were putting out a blaze west of Slave Lake has been ruled a homicide.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on May 31, police and fire crews were called to a blaze about 20 kilometres west of Slave Lake. While putting out the fire, the body of 30-year-old Darren Dawson was discovered.

Slave Lake RCMP said Thursday that an autopsy confirmed the Alberta man’s death was a homicide, but police would not release how he died.

READ MORE: Man found dead in fire west of Slave Lake unrelated to Alberta wildfires

RCMP said the fire had nothing to do with a wildfire burning in the area, but wouldn’t release further information about the blaze.

Slave Lake is located approximately 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Anyone with information regarding Dawson’s death is asked to contact Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3045. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.