Cambridge man arrested in connection to $500,000 Grand Hotel and Bar blaze

A Cambridge man was arrested Thursday in connection to the fire at the Grand Hotel and Bar in early May, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police and members of the Cambridge Fire Department were called to the building at King and Dolph streets at around 9:30 a.m. on May 10.

The blaze caused an estimated $500,000 in damages to the Grand Hotel and Bar.

Police say that one person was transported to hospital as a result of the fire with minor injuries. That person has since been released.

Police deemed the fire as suspicious and investigated along with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office.

On May 24, police announced that they were searching for Kevin Robertson, 36, of Cambridge in connection with the case.

On Thursday, police say they arrested a 36-year-old Cambridge man and charged him with Arson – Endanger Life.

Police would not confirm that the man they arrested was Robertson although they did say they are no longer searching for a suspect in connection with the case.