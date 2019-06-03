Canada
June 3, 2019 10:18 am

Early morning blaze extinguished at Cambridge business

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a Cambridge business at 2:40 a.m. on Monday.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a facility on Speedsville Road in Cambridge early Monday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to Arriscraft at around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Officers say that the Cambridge Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

Police say that all employees were evacuated and no one was injured as a result of the fire.

They add that it is uncertain what caused the fire, although they said Cambridge Fire Department was handling the investigation.

No damage estimate is available yet.

