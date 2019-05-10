Fire at Cambridge’s Grand River Hotel being treated as suspicious: officials
Officials say they are treating Friday morning’s fire at Cambridge’s Grand River Hotel as suspicious.
Emergency crews were called to the building at King and Dolph streets at around 9:30 a.m
At least one person was taken to hospital to be treated for burns, while some others were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.
Roads in the area were blocked off throughout the day while crews extinguished the flames.
The suspicious fire comes after a shooting at the hotel’s parking lot on April 27. A 33-year-old man has been charged in that investigation.
