Winnipeg Jets sign forwards Seth Griffith and JC Lipon

The Winnipeg Jets are still busy locking up some of their minor league talent as the club announced the signings of a pair of players who were key contributors with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose last season.

The Jets signed forwards Seth Griffith and JC Lipon on Thursday. Both players agreed to one-year, two-way contracts worth $700,000 if they’re in the NHL.

Griffith, 26, returns for a second season with the organization after leading the Moose in scoring in his first year with the team. He had 57 points in 69 games, including 16 goals and 41 assists.

Griffith has 79 games of NHL experience with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres.

Lipon, 25, also had a big role with the Moose last season where he scored 11 goals with 15 assists in 60 games. He also had 121 penalty minutes. Lipon has played the last four seasons with the Moose after starting his professional career in the organization with the St. John’s IceCaps.

The Jets drafted Lipon in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Jets announced last week they had already re-signed Moose forwards Logan Shaw and C.J. Suess.