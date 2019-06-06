Glanbrook man caught travelling 207 km/h on the Linc: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say a man has been charged with stunt driving after allegedly travelling more than 100 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Police say officers were conducting speed enforcement on the Linc at Upper Ottawa Street at 5 p.m. on Wednesday when a black Cadillac headed eastbound was seen speeding through traffic.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling 207 kilometres per hour on the parkway, where the posted speed limit is 90 kilometres per hour.

The car was pulled over, and the driver, a 33-year-old man from Glanbrook, was charged with speeding and stunt driving.

His licence and vehicle were both suspended for seven days, and he is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.

