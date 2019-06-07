Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of June 8

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

This weekend is all about getting out into the community!

1. Passion for Pizza

This is Manitoba Pizza Week and 2019 is the biggest year yet!

Until this Sunday, try as many of the specialty pizzas as possible from some of our city’s most popular pizza places like A Little Pizza Heaven, Diana’s Cucina & Lounge or Nicolino’s Cucina Italiana.

It’s a great way to try out some new restaurants while having a blast with family and friends.

Plus, this year’s event raises funds for the KIDS Initiative.

More details, including a list of all participating restaurants can be found here.

Winners will be announced on June 11.

2. Cruisin’ Down the Crescent

This Sunday is your chance to walk, run or roll down the crescent in support of the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation.

This is the 23rd year that Manitobans are coming together to enjoy the four-kilometre route and support this great group of folks.

And it’s more than just walking or running, there’s also musicians, food stops and ton of fun events.

Walk, run or roll

All funds raised go towards specialized equipment and programming for kiddos right here at home.

This year’s Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation, Youth Ambassador, Alyssa White is also the parade marshall and said it’s so important that people support events like this.

“It’s an essential for some people and it’s important that people should have the thing that they need,” – Youth Ambassador, Alyssa White

Organizers are hoping to hit a goal of $175,000 this weekend.

Registration starts Sunday at 8 a.m. at Andrew Currie Park (1420 Wellington Cres.) and to register or donate, visit their website.

3. Get Ready to Ride

For the second year in a row, folks are gearing up for the Autism Awareness Ride.

It’s a Poker Derby style event that raises funds to support kids with autism when it comes to participating in activities through the St. Amant Leisure Guide.

The guide offers dozens of different leisure and recreation classes multiple times a year and is a safe, encouraging environment for people with developmental disabilities and Autism to come together to make new friends, pick up some new skills and gain confidence.

Laurent Chapdelaine and his wife started the ride to give back to the community after the support they saw for their family and their young son Wyatt who has autism spectrum disorder.

Winnipeg-based brewers, Fort Garry Brewing, has even launched the Autism Awareness Riders Lager with one dollar from the sale of each can going towards the St. Amant Foundation!

Autism Awareness

And if you don’t ride? No worries, there are many other ways you can help out.

For a list of those ways, or to register to ride, click here.

Happy weekend everyone!