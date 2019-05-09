Local pizza chef takes home top prize from World Pizza Championship

A local pizza chef is a national champion after taking home the Best Pizza Maker in Canada award at the World Pizza Championship in Parma, Italy.

Thomas Schneider – who owns Lindenwoods-area Timmy Tom’s Pizzeria located inside Trans Canada Brewing Co. – was the Canadian champ in the ‘Classica’ division at the April event.

Schneider told Canadian Pizza magazine his winning creation used a spiced honey base, topped with a custom blend of local Bothwell cheeses, as well as burrata cheese, truffle salt, prosciuotto di Parma, arugula, lemon zest, and 36-month old parmigiano reggiano.

The World Pizza Championship – or Campionato Mondiale Della Pizza in its home country – began in 1991 and attracts thousands of pizza-makers from around the globe.

Congrats to ISOP alumni and newly inducted WPC member Thomas Schneider on his major win in Parma! https://t.co/ThUpOHnPNo — Intl School of Pizza (@intlschofpizza) May 2, 2019

