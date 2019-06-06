Husky restarts production at another drill centre following November oil spill

Husky Energy has restarted production at its southern drill centre in the White Rose oil field following a major oil spill off the coast of Newfoundland last fall that halted all operations.

A Wednesday statement from the company said production began after leak testing in accordance with the plan approved by the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board.

Another drill centre at the site restarted production in January.

Husky has been working to resume production after a November incident that saw 250,000 litres of oil leaked into the ocean, making it the largest oil spill in the history of the province’s offshore industry.

The faulty flowline connector believed to be responsible was retrieved earlier this year.

A spokesperson at the petroleum board said the regulator’s investigation into the November oil spill is ongoing.