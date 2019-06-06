Man charged in alleged hit-and-run that left 2 injured in Markham: York police

A 32-year-old man has been charged after an alleged hit-and-run collision in April, that left two pedestrians injured in Markham.

York Regional Police responded to the incident on April 22, 2019, at 8:18 p.m. at the intersection of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue, just north of Steeles Avenue.

READ MORE: 2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham: York Regional Police

Officers found a 45-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, and a 44-year-old man suffering from minor injuries at the time. They have since been treated in hospital and are expected to fully recover from their injuries.

After the incident, investigators released security footage of the crash. It showed a white pickup truck making a left turn from southbound Yonge Street onto Meadowview Avenue.

WATCH: Police release security video of alleged hit-and-run in Markham

The vehicle then appears to strike the two pedestrians who were walking on a crosswalk, before stopping briefly and then fleeing the scene.

Police have since charged Ara Panahian Jand with failing to stop after an accident, and failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

— With files from Ryan Rocca