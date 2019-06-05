Central Okanagan Food Bank seeking new executive director

The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank is looking for a new executive director, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, board of director chair Fraser Campbell announced that the food bank will be looking for a new executive director as current director Lenetta Parry is leaving her role.

“Lenetta has dedicated time, energy and effort into making our community a better place,” said Campbell.

“We are proud of where we have come since 2015 when the Westside Community Food Bank and Kelowna Community Food Bank amalgamated. Lenetta has been a big part of that and our board wishes her the best.”

According to the news release, the board of directors will assist the food bank until a replacement is found.

“I’ve really appreciated working alongside an amazing team of staff, volunteers and community partners,” Parry said about her time at the food bank.

“Together we have done great work building this leading edge facility and providing dignity to our clients. I wish this organization future success.”