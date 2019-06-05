Okanagan
June 5, 2019 8:08 pm
Updated: June 5, 2019 8:09 pm

Central Okanagan Food Bank seeking new executive director

By Danielle Ducharme Global News

The okanagan's largest food bank is looking for a new executive director .

Nadia Stewart/Global News
A A

The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank is looking for a new executive director, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, board of director chair Fraser Campbell announced that the food bank will be looking for a new executive director as current director Lenetta Parry is leaving her role.

Lenetta Parry is leaving her position as executive director of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

Global News

READ MORE: Moncton food bank offers cooking classes to help residents improve health

“Lenetta has dedicated time, energy and effort into making our community a better place,” said Campbell.

“We are proud of where we have come since 2015 when the Westside Community Food Bank and Kelowna Community Food Bank amalgamated. Lenetta has been a big part of that and our board wishes her the best.”

According to the news release, the board of directors will assist the food bank until a replacement is found.

READ MORE: 5 common myths about food bank use in Canada

“I’ve really appreciated working alongside an amazing team of staff, volunteers and community partners,” Parry said about her time at the food bank.

“Together we have done great work building this leading edge facility and providing dignity to our clients. I wish this organization future success.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
B.C.
central okanagan
Central Okanagan Food Bank
Executive Director
Food Bank
Kelowna
Okanagan

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.