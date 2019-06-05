It’s going to rain: Nova Scotia placed under blanket weather statement

It’s going to rain, and it’s going to rain a lot on Thursday in Nova Scotia.

As of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Environment Canada has put most of the province under a special weather statement. The remaining areas, meanwhile, are under a rainfall warning, including most of the south shore and up to Digby County.

The warnings are the result of a low pressure system that is set to cross Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Environment Canada says Nova Scotians should be prepared for heavy rain to begin spreading across the province late on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, before diminishing to scattered showers on Thursday evening.

Rainfall amounts are expected to reach 30 to 40 mm, but some areas could see as much as 60 mm of rain.

Visibility could be reduced due to the heavy rainfall and Environment Canada is asking drivers to slow down and watch for tail lights.

Localized flooding is also a possibility.