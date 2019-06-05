Moose tranquilized in backyard of Saskatoon home

Conservation officers had to tranquilize a young bull moose on Saskatoon’s west side Wednesday morning.

The officers were called to the 2400 block of 33rd Street West by Saskatoon police at around 8 a.m., the Ministry of Environment said.

The moose had previously been spotted hanging around in green spaces in the city earlier in the week, and officials said they hoped it would move on.

When that didn’t happen, conservation officers tranquilized the moose in the backyard of a home and loaded it on a trailer.

It will be tagged and then released west of the city, the Ministry of Environment said.