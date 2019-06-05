Florida thief tries to rob ATM with blowtorch, ends up welding it shut

File this one under bungled burglaries.

Authorities in Florida say two wannabe bank robbers tried to use a blowtorch to break into an ATM but instead ended up melting the hinges of the machine, welding it shut.



READ MORE: Man says he used fortune cookie numbers to win $344M Powerball jackpot

Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say video surveillance shows two male suspects entering The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island last week in the early morning hours of Friday.

One man, who appeared to be a lookout, was armed with a crowbar, while the other took the blowtorch to the ATM.

With the safe sealed shut, the pair left with nothing.

READ MORE: Special education teacher gives student with autism ‘Most Annoying’ trophy

The two unidentified men are still wanted by Okaloosa police, who are calling the case the “bungled blowtorch burglary.”

Anyone with information can call 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

—With files from the Associated Press