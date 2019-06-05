Nova Scotia funds play-based autism program for pre-schoolers and their parents

Nova Scotia is funding a play-based program for children with autism and their parents.

The province announced $2 million today towards the QuickStart program at a news conference held at the Autism Nova Scotia centre in Halifax.

The program – adopted from a model developed in Ottawa by autism groups – helps parents develop their child’s communication and social skills through play before the children begin school.

The IWK Health Centre, Nova Scotia Health Authority, Nova Scotia Hearing and Speech Centres, and Nova Scotia Early Childhood Development Intervention Services are participating in the pilot project.

QuickStart will initially be delivered to up to 35 toddlers, aged 12 to 36 months, in its first year.

It will be provided to up to 50 children in each of the following three years.