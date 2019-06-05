Two women injured in rollover on MacFarlane Street bridge in Peterborough

Two women were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle roll over on the McFarlane Street bridge in Peterborough on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the single-lane bridge around 9:40 p.m. where they found a car which had rolled and ended up on its roof just beside the bridge on the east side of the Trent-Severn Waterway.
Two women were trapped inside and firefighters managed to get them out through the passenger door.
The driver and passenger were tended to by paramedics, before going to hospital.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by city police.
