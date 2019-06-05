Two women injured in rollover on MacFarlane Street bridge in Peterborough

Two women were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle roll over on the McFarlane Street bridge in Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the single-lane bridge around 9:40 p.m. where they found a car which had rolled and ended up on its roof just beside the bridge on the east side of the Trent-Severn Waterway.

Two women were trapped inside and firefighters managed to get them out through the passenger door.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle roll over on the McFarlane Street Bridge in Peterborough's east end. The vehicle has rolled over and landed on its roof on the bridge #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/6y2JTPvg9b — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 5, 2019

The driver and passenger were tended to by paramedics, before going to hospital.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by city police.

