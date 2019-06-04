Crashed pickup found abandoned near Fleming College in Peterborough

Peterborough police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash near Fleming College on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to a crash scene on Sir Sandford Fleming Drive near Brealey Drive due to reports that a pickup truck had struck a tree.

However, when police and firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle had been abandoned. No driver was located.

Police haven’t released any other details on the incident.

