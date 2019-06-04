Peterborough County OPP arrest 2 men, seize cocaine during Hwy. 115 vehicle stop

Two men are facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Peterborough County OPP.

Police say on Monday around 4 p.m., OPP officers with the Peterborough community street crime unit stopped a vehicle on Highway 115 in Cavan Monaghan Township south of Peterborough.

OPP say two men inside the vehicle were arrested and officers seized 44 grams of cocaine from the vehicle.

Jeffrey Innes, 54, of Hiawatha First Nation, and James McGregor, 42, of Peterborough, were both charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Innes was additionally charged with failure to attend court and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Both men were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough for bail hearings on Tuesday, OPP said.

