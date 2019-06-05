Environment
June 5, 2019 8:55 am

Ottawa pledges to spend $15 million to save Ontario’s tree-planting program

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ottawa pledges to save the 50 Million Tree planting program in Ontario.

Ableimages / The Canadian Press
A A

OTTAWA – The federal government is pledging to spend $15 million to save a tree-planting program in Ontario.

A spokesperson for Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the money, which comes from Ottawa’s low-carbon economy fund, will help the non-profit Forests Ontario reach its goal of planting 50 million trees by 2025.

READ MORE: Ontario government cancels program aimed at planting 50 million trees

Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government cancelled the program in late April, saying the forestry industry is a responsible steward of the province’s forests.

Those involved in the program said its cancellation would cause job losses and stall environmental progress.

One of the main nurseries for the program said it would likely have to destroy about three million trees because of the cancellation.

The federal government announcement is timed to coincide with the United Nations’ World Environment Day.

WATCH: Ontario government cancels 50 million tree program

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
50 Million Trees
50 Million Trees Program
Doug Ford
forests ontario
Ontario government
ontario tree planting program
Ontario Trees
Ottawa
ottawa saves tree planting program

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.