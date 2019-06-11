Crime Beat podcast: Sarah Rae, daddy’s little girl

On this episode of Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt tells the story of an unbreakable bond between a Calgary father and daughter.

Sarah Rae was Gord Rae’s only child. In his eyes, the sun would rise and set on her.

“Parents couldn’t ask for a better child,” Gord said.

Their special daddy-daughter bond only grew as Sarah got older.

Then, on Aug. 3, 2008, a stranger showed up at Gord’s doorstep.

It was a Calgary police homicide detective.

Sarah, 24, had been murdered.

“As a parent, you imagine if something horrible happened to your kids… but when it happens, it’s a thousand times worse than you ever imagined,” Gord said.

Sarah’s boyfriend, Travis Martel, found her body in the home he shared with his mother. He told police he owed a large gambling debt and that’s likely why Sarah was killed.

Follow the twists and turns, including the shocking discovery of a graphic and disturbing video that led police to solve the case.

“It’s so hard to understand how anybody could do that to anyone else,” Gord said.

The story of Sarah Rae, daddy’s little girl, is available now in episode nine of Crime Beat.

