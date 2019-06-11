Crime
June 11, 2019 6:00 am

Crime Beat podcast: Sarah Rae, daddy’s little girl

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Sarah Rae hugged her father Gord Rae on his birthday in 2006.

Obtained by Global News
On this episode of Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt tells the story of an unbreakable bond between a Calgary father and daughter.

Sarah Rae was Gord Rae’s only child. In his eyes, the sun would rise and set on her.

“Parents couldn’t ask for a better child,” Gord said.

Their special daddy-daughter bond only grew as Sarah got older.

Sarah Rae and her dad

Obtained by Global News
Sarah Nicole Rae

Sarah Rae was found murdered in Calgary in August 2008.

Obtained by Global News
Martel Scene_02

Sarah Rae was found dead Aug. 3, 2008.

Global News
Travis Martel_01

Travis Martel in Calgary Police custody, moments after he confessed to killing his girlfriend Sarah Rae.

Court exhibit
Gord Rae_02

Gord Rae speaks to media following court after Travis Martel was found guilty of the second-degree murder of his daughter.

Global News

Then, on Aug. 3, 2008, a stranger showed up at Gord’s doorstep.

It was a Calgary police homicide detective.

Sarah, 24, had been murdered.

“As a parent, you imagine if something horrible happened to your kids… but when it happens, it’s a thousand times worse than you ever imagined,” Gord said.

Sarah’s boyfriend, Travis Martel, found her body in the home he shared with his mother. He told police he owed a large gambling debt and that’s likely why Sarah was killed.

Follow the twists and turns, including the shocking discovery of a graphic and disturbing video that led police to solve the case.

READ MORE: Supreme Court upholds murder conviction against Calgary man who stabbed girlfriend, filmed her dying


Story continues below

“It’s so hard to understand how anybody could do that to anyone else,” Gord said.

The story of Sarah Rae, daddy’s little girl, is available now in episode nine of Crime Beat.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

