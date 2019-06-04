North Vancouver Mounties seek owner of ‘boring’ wallet stuffed with cash

The North Vancouver RCMP is hoping to reunite someone with a “fair amount of cash” and a lost wallet that turned up last month.

According to Mounties, Capilano Mall security staff found the wallet and turned it over to police on May 2 at around 1:30 p.m.

Police describe the wallet as “boring.”

“It contained no identification, no cards and had no distinctive marks or labels. Very boring, indeed,” said North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries in a media release.

“Slightly less boring, it did contain a fair amount of cash, and police are hoping to find its owner. And no, saying the bills all have a picture of the Queen on them will not be enough to convince us it’s yours.”

Police have provided a photo of the wallet and say there are several ways the owner can verify that it belonged to them.

Those include correctly identifying how much cash was in the wallet and what denomination the bills were.

Police also want the owner to tell them where in the mall the wallet was found and what they were doing in the mall that day and find some way to prove they were actually there.

The wallet owner can contact Const. Chantal Gauthier of the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 or by email at chantal.gauthier@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.