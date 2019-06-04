Man arrested after ‘frightening’ motorcycle swarming incident in West Vancouver

A man was arrested after a vehicle was allegedly forced off the road by a group of motorcycles.

West Vancouver police say they received reports from witnesses who saw a group of approximately 15 motorcycles surrounding a vehicle near the Caulfield exit of Highway 1.

The motorcycles allegedly boxed the vehicle in and forced it to the side of the road. According to reports, one of the riders then got off his motorcycle, walked to the driver’s door, pulled the driver out of the vehicle, and began threatening him.

The motorcyclists had left the scene by the time officers arrived and were last seen travelling northbound on Highway 99. Squamish RCMP stopped the group near Highway 99 and Valley Drive.

The suspect was arrested by West Vancouver police and later released with possible criminal charges pending.

“This was not only a very frightening incident for the victim, but also an extremely dangerous manoeuvre by the motorcyclists,” West Vancouver Police Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call West Vancouver Police or Crime Stoppers.