Town of Cobourg unveils county’s first rainbow crosswalk to celebrate inclusiveness

The first rainbow crosswalk in Northumberland County was unveiled in the Town of Cobourg on Monday to showcase acceptance and inclusiveness.

Town officials unveiled the crosswalk at the intersection of King Street West and Second Street.

Spearheaded by the town’s communications department and supported by the public works division, the sidewalk aims to showcase a “vibrant exclamation” of support and acceptance for the LGTBQ2 community.

June is Pride Month.

“We’re happy to support an initiative that reflects who we are as a town and what we value as a community,” stated Coun. Adam Bureau, the town’s coordinator of Arts, Culture and Tourism. “We aim to create a safe and inclusive Cobourg that celebrates diversity of our community and engages with its citizens in a meaningful way.”

The Cobourg Police Service also provided its support to the project.

“We are always proud to raise the Pride flag in our community to show people everyone is accepted and welcomed,” said Liu. “And here, we don’t just raise the flag for awareness of the LGTBQ2+ community during Pride month, our members are engaged with our schools, community partners and residents at large. Our members champion acceptance, inclusiveness, and anti-bullying when we engage the community we serve. It’s important to us that we continue to build an inclusive community with our partners throughout the year.”

Ashley Bouman, chapter leader of the local PFLAG, says their organization and Cobourg Queer Collective thank the town and police for the “symbol of solidarity.”

“It is our hope that this crosswalk will be welcoming to all and put a smile on the faces of all who cross it, as this will bring a sense of belonging to the LGBTQ2+ people in our community,” she said.

