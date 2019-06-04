Kesha drops new song imagining world without ‘Rich, White, Straight, Men’

Over the weekend, Kesha quietly released a brand-new single entitled Rich, White, Straight, Men.

The three-minute social activism-promoting anthem dropped on Sunday through YouTube and ultimately preaches gender equality by envisioning a world without “rich, white, straight men (ruling) the world,” as repeated in the chorus.

“And if you were a lady then you own your lady parts,” sings the 34-year-old in the first verse. “Just like a man goes to a dealership and then he owns a car.”

K4 IS COMING. GET READY FOR THE RELEASES pic.twitter.com/GehS6qoOWd — Team Kesha Rose (@crazykeshafans) June 3, 2019

The song adopts the sound of a musical play by utilizing gang vocals and a carnival-esque organ as well as an abundance of background horns, noises and loud sound effects.

READ MORE: ‘Killing Michael Jackson’ documentary coming on Discovery

Moments before dropping the single, Kesha posted a series of Instagram stories teasing it.

She revealed she had just received a mix of Rich, White, Straight, Men before saying she “just (didn’t) want it to sit on (her) computer.” The singer also said she “(didn’t) know where it’s gonna go or what it’s gonna be on.”

Kesha then previewed 20 seconds of the song from her laptop before quietly sharing the full song to YouTube.

Other than a feature on The Struts‘ Body Talks single, this is Kesha’s first single since last September’s Here Comes the Change.

Although the singer claimed she was unsure where it would end up, Rich, White, Straight, Men is expected to be part of Kesha’s fourth studio album — the followup to 2017’s Rainbow — as the Tik Tok singer recently retweeted a post that read: “K4 is coming. Get ready for the releases.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift urges Republican senator to support LGBTQ2 rights

It’s currently unclear who produced Rich, White, Straight, Men, however it is likely that it is not Kesha’s former producer, Dr. Luke.

The two have been involved in a legal dispute since October 2014, when Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke citing “mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault” while also seeking to end her contract with Sony.

WATCH: Kesha claims she was offered ‘freedom’ if she took back rape allegations

In response, Dr. Luke countersued Kesha for defamation. Her original case was dropped in August 2016 so that the singer could focus on the defamation lawsuit.

—

Rich, White, Straight, Men can be heard in full through Kesha’s official YouTube page.

—With files from Katie Scott, Global News

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis