Canada
June 4, 2019 12:56 pm

DHX Media says Indian company has made unsolicited offer for company

By Staff The Canadian Press

The corporate logo for DHX Media is shown in an undated handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
A A

DHX Media says Indian company Sakthi Global Holdings has made an unsolicited offer for the company.

Trading in DHX shares was halted pending the announcement.

READ MORE: DHX Media selling building in Toronto for $12 million, proceeds to pay down debt

Financial terms of the proposal were not immediately available.

DHX says it will consider and evaluate any formal offer received in due course.

It cautioned that there could be no certainty that a deal will take place.

WATCH: Halifax-based DHX Media sells nearly half of Peanuts’ stake to cut debt load

DHX is a producer and distributor of child and youth-oriented programming, such as Peanuts and other animation and the Degrassi live-action franchise.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Business
Cailou
Canadian Businesses
Degrassi
DHX
DHX Media
Halifax
Peanuts
Sakthi Global Holdings
Strawberry Shortcake
Teletubbies
The Peanuts
Trade
Trading

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.