Ford’s plan to axe Beer Store deal could deter investment, warns business group

TORONTO – The Ontario Chamber of Commerce is telling Finance Minister Vic Fedeli that ripping up a deal with The Beer Store could deter investment in the province.

The Progressive Conservative government tabled legislation last week that would terminate a 10-year contract with The Beer Store in order to allow the sale of beer and wine in corner stores.

It was signed by the previous Liberal government and permitted beer and wine to be sold in hundreds of grocery stores.

READ MORE: ‘Beer insiders’ fuelling online criticism of Ontario government tweets: Fedeli

The president and CEO of the chamber says cancelling a contract sends an alarming message to the business community in Ontario and beyond.

Rocco Rossi says the business advocacy group has been supportive of this government, but breaking a legitimate contract is a short-sighted approach.

The Beer Store is threatening to challenge the Tory government’s legislation in court.