‘Beer insiders’ fuelling online criticism of Ontario government tweets: Fedeli

TORONTO – Finance Minister Vic Fedeli says “beer insiders” are fuelling online mockery of a government social media blitz promoting alcohol in corner stores.

Fedeli defended the flurry of messages posted by Progressive Conservative politicians over the weekend.

The online campaign comes as politicians debate a bill to axe a 10-year contract with The Beer Store signed by the previous Liberal government.

The deal permitted an expansion of beer and wine sales to hundreds of grocery stores.

Fedeli says the multinationals that own The Beer Store are behind the negative feedback as they fight to protect the deal.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner attributes the backlash to Ontario residents upset by the prospect of having to pay for breaking the contract.