Larry the Cat causes ‘security’ delay during Donald Trump U.K. visit

Let sleeping dogs cats lie — at least, that’s what happened in London on Tuesday morning as U.S. President Donald Trump continued his visit to the United Kingdom.

Larry the Cat, the world-famous feline who lives at 10 Downing St. — U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s home and office — and serves as “chief mouser,” decided to park his furry behind underneath the president’s limo.

READ MORE: New Hampshire man bitten by rabid bat hiding in his iPad cover

“Larry was recruited from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on a recommendation for his mousing skills. He joined the No. 10 household and has made a significant impact. Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defenses and testing antique furniture for napping quality,” reads his official bio.

The rather sedate feline seems to have his napping ability honed because once he hunkered down near the limo’s rear right wheel, he wasn’t going anywhere. The armoured vehicle (sometimes referred to as ‘The Beast’) couldn’t move with the cat underneath it, for fear it would be struck or injured.

Huge security issue as Larry the Downing St. cat shelters under Donald Trump’s limo ‘’the Beast’ & refuses to move. #TrumpinUK pic.twitter.com/i9w4B6w8FK — Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) June 4, 2019

It’s unclear how long Trump’s motorcade was delayed, but eventually, the cat meandered off, ending the tongue-in-cheek “security issue.”

Thousands of anti-Trump demonstrators flooded London in the hopes of halting or delaying his motorcade, but as of this writing, most have failed at the task — but not Larry.

WATCH BELOW: These are the protests in London that Donald Trump called ‘fake news’

This isn’t the first time Larry has made an appearance during Trump’s visit. He cheekily drew camera attention away from the visiting leader, appearing in a photo of Trump and May on the steps of 10 Downing.

Larry is arguably the most popular “First Cat” since former U.S. President Bill Clinton’s family cat, Socks. The cat’s unverified Twitter account has more than 262,000 followers.