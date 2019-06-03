West Kelowna man allegedly stabbed during confrontation over stolen cell phone

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed during a confrontation over the alleged theft of a cell phone, according to police.

RCMP said they responded to a report of a disturbance following an apparent knife stabbing on the 400-block of Lawrence Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

When RCMP officers arrived, they discovered a man alert and conscious but bleeding from a pair of stab wounds to his upper body.

According to police, the 33-year-old West Kelowna victim had been using a friend’s phone to trace his missing cell phone through GPS tracking.

“A confrontation ensued and quickly escalated to a weapon assault when the victim came face-to-face with the armed suspect,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“Despite being injured, the victim yelled for help and continued to follow the male suspect’s movements, which allowed our responding officers to safely and effectively apprehend him,” he said.

A 57-year-old Kelowna man was taken into police custody and is expected to make his first court appearance in August.

According to a news release, the victim was taken to the hospital. Police do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact them at 250-762-3300.