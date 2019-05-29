Two women charged in fatal Simcoe Street stabbing

Two women are in custody in connection with a weekend stabbing death on Simcoe Street.

Winnipeg police said they arrested Diane Tamara King, 18, and Tasha Laquette, 22, on Tuesday.

Both have been charged with second-degree murder.

The victim, Shaylnne Marie Hunter, 25, was found in the early hours of Saturday morning, suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

On May 28, Homicide investigators arrested two adult females.

