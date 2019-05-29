Two women charged in fatal Simcoe Street stabbing
A A
Two women are in custody in connection with a weekend stabbing death on Simcoe Street.
Winnipeg police said they arrested Diane Tamara King, 18, and Tasha Laquette, 22, on Tuesday.
Both have been charged with second-degree murder.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police identify victim in latest homicide as 25-year-old woman
The victim, Shaylnne Marie Hunter, 25, was found in the early hours of Saturday morning, suffering from stab wounds.
She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
WATCH: Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.