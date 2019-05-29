Crime
May 29, 2019 10:15 am
Updated: May 29, 2019 10:16 am

Two women charged in fatal Simcoe Street stabbing

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg Police investigate a homicide on Simcoe Street

Alison MacKinnon/ Global News
A A

Two women are in custody in connection with a weekend stabbing death on Simcoe Street.

Winnipeg police said they arrested Diane Tamara King, 18, and Tasha Laquette, 22, on Tuesday.

Both have been charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police identify victim in latest homicide as 25-year-old woman

The victim, Shaylnne Marie Hunter, 25, was found in the early hours of Saturday morning, suffering from stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

WATCH: Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Second Degree Murder
Stabbing
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.