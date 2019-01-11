Police seek to identify 2 suspects after wallet, phone reported stolen from vehicle at gym in Barrie

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a wallet and cell phone were reported stolen from a vehicle in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Dec. 12, a woman attended the Goodlife Fitness gym on Commerce Park Drive in the city’s south end.

Officers say the woman locked her car before entering the gym. However, when she returned to her vehicle, she found the doors were unlocked and her wallet and cell phone had been taken.

Police say the woman contacted officers and notified her bank immediately to cancel her cards.

Officers say several of the women’s cards had already been used at various gas stations and stores in the area.

Police are now searching for a man with short, shaved dark blond hair and a light beard. He was seen wearing glasses, a black winter coat and a black baseball hat.

Officers are also searching for a man with dark hair and a full beard. He was seen wearing a beige winter coat with a fur-trimmed hood, a black sweatshirt and a black baseball hat.

According to police, it is believed the suspects were driving a newer-model, black, four-door Audi.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).