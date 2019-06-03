N.S. coalition calls for policies to help reduce child poverty

A coalition of 19 groups is banding together to pressure Nova Scotia’s Liberal government to replace “trickle down economics” with measures to reduce rising poverty.

The Nova Scotia Action Coalition for Community Well-Being announced its creation Monday during a news conference at the provincial legislature hosted by the NDP.

Member groups include the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers; the Women’s Centre Connect, which includes nine women’s centres across the province; and the Community Advocate Network, a lobby group formed by citizens living in poverty.

Jessie-Lee McIsaac, Canada research chair in early childhood at Mount Saint Vincent University, has noted that Nova Scotia has particular issues with worsening child poverty.

She wrote in a recent article in The Conversation that Statistics Canada figures show the province has the highest rate of child poverty – more than one in five children live in poverty – and it is the only province where these rates have increased in the latest surveys.

This has occurred despite the introduction across Canada of improvements to the Canada child benefit program – which has helped reduce child poverty significantly in other provinces.