Search for missing Winnipeg man Eduardo Balaquit hits 1 year

The family of a missing Winnipeg man is still desperate for answers one year after his disappearance.

Eduardo Balaquit was last seen June 4, 2018, when he left home for his cleaning job at a building on Keewatin Street. Hours later, his van was found behind the building but the vehicle was not parked in its usual spot and a window was smashed.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Eduardo’s son Edaward said. “If anything it gets harder.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg family desperate for answers as police search for missing man

In the days that followed Eduardo’s disappearance, Edward, family members and friends spent countless hours combing ditches and fields.

By the end of July, Edward had to spend his wedding day without his father.

“We had his suit ready, his shoes, just in case he made a last minute appearance so he could be ready for everything,” Edward said. “We had a photo of him in the reception and wedding just so everyone would remember he had a place there.”

READ MORE: Police expand search for missing Winnipegger to Manitoba town

Edward said birthdays have also been tough. April 9 was his dad’s 60th birthday, which the family still celebrated with a cake.

“Mentally it’s been difficult on all of us,” Edward said. “I’d say my mom has it the worst.”

Edward said police are in touch with his family on a weekly basis, but he said those phone calls are just reminders that the case is still being worked on.

He said he is staying positive that his father could still be alive.

“There’s always going to be hope. If there’s no information saying otherwise, there’s going to be that hope.”

WATCH BELOW: Joe Scarpelli reports in June 2018, after the homicide unit was called to investigate the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit.