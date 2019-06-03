Canada
June 3, 2019 8:58 am

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Saskatoon crash

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A motorcyclist was taken to Royal University Hospital with serious injuries after a collision on June 2, 2019.

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a collision Sunday on Saskatoon’s west side.

The collision between the motorcycle and a passenger vehicle happened just before 2 p.m. at 33rd Street West and Circle Drive.

The vehicle was on its roof with one person trapped inside and the motorcycle was in the middle of the intersection when crews arrived, the Saskatoon Fire Department said in a release.

Fire paramedics started treating the motorcyclist, while other crews stabilized the vehicle to begin extraction of the trapped person.

The motorcyclist was taken to Royal University Hospital with what fire officials said were serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

The person in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, fire officials reported.

Traffic in the area was restricted as the Saskatoon police collision analyst unit investigated. Those restrictions have since been lifted.

