Winnipeg Transit Union to ban voluntary overtime as fight for new contract continues

The Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 has announced it is banning voluntary overtime for its members.

The ban means that ATU members cannot sign up for any additional overtime while the contract dispute carries on.

This comes three days after the ATU voted 96 per cent against the City of Winnipeg’s latest contract offer.

“Our goal is to encourage the city to return to the table, bargain in good faith and work with us to build a public transit system that Winnipeg and its transit riders deserve,” said the union’s president, Aleem Chaudhary.

There will be exceptions for uncontrollable circumstances, like if a bus is late or a member misses a relief bus.

The ban only applies to voluntary overtime, which is an option for bus drivers looking to make some extra cash.

READ MORE: Winnipeg transit union planning free rides as job action begins

Chaudhary said there are still countless concerns that have kept negotiations stalled.

He emphasized a proposal by the city to bring in 200 part-time bus operators and pay them $10 less per hour than the average wage of full-time bus operators, which he says would create a two-tier system of employees within Winnipeg Transit.

The ATU has been without a contract since January and represents over 1,400 transit professionals in Winnipeg.

The latest offer was the second to be voted down by its members.

WATCH: Winnipeg transit drivers caught between union, management on ‘Free Ride Day’