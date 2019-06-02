Woman charged in connection with two incidents of alleged arson

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman in connection with two incidents of alleged arson in Dartmouth.

Police say that on May 31, officers responded to a report of a fire in the lobby of an apartment building in the 200 block of Victoria Road at approximately 11:49 p.m.

The fire was extinguished by a resident when it was discovered and police say a description of their suspect was obtained during their investigation.

READ MORE: Fire in Dartmouth being investigated as arson

A short time later at 12:36 a.m., officer responded to reports of a fire in the lobby of another apartment building, this time at the 100 block of Albro Lake Road. A fire was also reported in front of an apartment door.

The fires were quickly extinguished and police say no residents were displaced as the damage was minimal.

Their investigation revealed that the fire had been intentionally set and that the person allegedly responsible had the same description as the suspect of the fire on Victoria Road.

WATCH: Ways to mitigate the risk of arson

A 44-year-old woman was arrested in the area and police say she will face charges of arson and breech of probation.

She will appear in court at a later date.