Young deer stops traffic as it wanders through downtown Vancouver

A loose deer caused quite the scene in downtown Vancouver as it wandered through the Downtown Eastside and Chinatown Saturday.

Social media began buzzing about a deer near the Woodward’s building on Abbot Street around 11:30 a.m.

There’s a loose deer near Woodward’s. I’m not kidding and have no idea. — Greg A (@gregeh) June 1, 2019

By noon, pictures began showing up on Twitter and Reddit documenting the deer’s journey from Gastown to Union Street.

This deer just walked up Union Street in #Vancouver heading west toward Scienceworld. I need to drink my coffee earlier pic.twitter.com/ebaelt70IK — ironnieg (@ironnieg) June 1, 2019

Ramon Benedetti Jr., owner of Benny Foods, only caught the tail end of the deer sighting but said it caused quite the commotion outside his Italian market.

“There were lots of people pointing it out,” he told Global News.

Benedetti said the deer looked like a young fawn and looked underfed.

It’s not yet known what happened to the deer or where it headed after its downtown journey.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. Conservation Service for more information.

Vancouver police said they were unaware of the incident.

It’s not the first time a deer has been spotted in downtown Vancouver.

In 2015, a deer that frequented Stanley Park became known as the Downtown Deer after it started roaming the nearby neighbourhoods. It even had its own Twitter account.

That deer was fatally struck near the Lions Gate Bridge that September.