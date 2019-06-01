Okanagan student wins gold at national website design competition

An Okanagan student topped the field this week at a national website design competition.

Aidan Eglin, a Grade 11 student at Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong, competed in the technology division at the Skills Canada event in Halifax.

His website entry on a maritime seafood restaurant was judged the best of all the national competitors.

“We don’t know yet how the judges scored, but my observations were that Aidan completed the tests in a fast time and his web page worked well without any visible flaws,” PVSS teacher Phil Lepine said in a text from Halifax.

“A few of the other competitors were saying the tasks were rigorous and they thought they had flaws in their code.”

The Skills Canada national competition is a multi-trade and technology competition for students and apprentices. Each year, more than 550 competitors from across the nation participate in more than 40 trade and technology competitions.

Eglin advanced to the Skills Canada competition by winning gold at the provincial level in April.

According to School District 83 (North Okanagan-Shuswap), competitors in Halifax had six hours to do the ‘front end’ website development and another five hours of competition for the ‘back end’ or server development.

