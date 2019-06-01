Edmonton organizations offering help for Alberta wildfire evacuees

A pair of Edmonton organizations announced Friday they are taking steps to help people impacted by wildfires in northern Alberta this spring.

In a Facebook post, the Edmonton Emergency Relief Services Society (EERSS) said it would be accepting donations this weekend.

The EERSS said it is look for people to donate new socks, new underwear, toiletries and baby essentials.

“We, unfortunately, due to resources limitation, cannot accept any other type of donations or used items at this time,” the organization said. “For any large donations, please contact the EERSS directly.”

The EERSS said it would also be accepting monetary donations. For more information on how to do that, people can contact the organization through its website.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) said Friday that it was working “to mobilize and prepare” for help that may be needed for animals impacted by wildfire evacuation orders.

“EHS will provide regular updates as to our role in supporting individuals and their companion animals, as well as animals displaced by the crisis,” the non-profit said in a news release. “EHS’ shelter will be accepting stray animals affected by the wildfires and providing needed supplies to individuals who are evacuating to Edmonton, as well as to rescue organizations who have identified a need and are mobilized in the affected areas.

People who need help with their animals can call the EHS at 780.471.1774, its admissions desk at 780.491.3522, or its adoptions desk at 780.491.3500 for more information.

Anyone who wants to provide volunteer support for animals affected by the wildfires can contact EHS’ foster program here to inquire about opportunities for fostering animals.

The EHS said it was also accepting donations in the form of animal care supplies. They said the items needed most are pet food, bedding supplies, cat litter and carriers.

The City of Edmonton is also ready to help evacuees if needed, a spokesperson said.

About 10,000 people in northern Alberta have been displaced because of the threat posed by wildfires this spring. It is not clear how many displaced residents have come to — or are planning to come to — Edmonton. The largest community to be evacuated was High Level, near which the Chuckegg Creek wildfire is burning and which had grown to about 237,000 hectares in size by Friday evening.