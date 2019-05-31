Central Okanagan hosting B.C. high school track and field provincial championships

For the first time since 1972, the B.C. high school track and field provincial championships are taking place at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna this weekend.

More than 2,400 athletes from 330 schools around the province are gathering in the Central Okanagan to compete in 124 track and field events.

“We have the entire full range of track and field events, so everything from pole vault to triple jump to sprint hurdles,” said B.C high school track and field commissioner Andrew Lenton.

“Every event that you’ll find between 3, 000 meters and 100 meters is here.”

The championships are normally held in the Lower Mainland, but the event’s executive commission says it is making an effort to move it around the province to help with the sport’s development.

Organizers say by having the event in the Southern Interior this year, they are seeing participation from local schools quadruple, with approximately 45 Okanagan schools competing.

“We’ve got fantastic participation by local schools and we’ve got new schools that have never participated in this event,” says Lenton.

“We know that we’re having a positive impact in terms of the growth and development of sport here in the Okanagan.”

The competition began on Thursday and will be wrapping up Saturday at 5 p.m. with an awards ceremony.