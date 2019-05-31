Welland man robbed of his Mercedes, Hamilton police looking for 2 suspects

Hamilton police are asking residents in a West Mountain neighbourhood to check their security cameras following an armed robbery.

Police say a 25-year-old Welland man was alone in his parked vehicle near Limeridge Road West and Bonaventure Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was confronted by two men with guns.

The man was not hurt, but the two suspects allegedly stole his black 2009 Mercedes C300 sedan.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.

One of the suspects is described as having brown skin, between the ages of 17 and 18, five-foot-10 and 150 lbs, with a thin build, short black hair and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black track pants and red Air Jordan basketball shoes.

The second suspect is described as white, 15 to 16 years old, five-foot-10 and 160 lbs, with a medium build, dark curly hair, and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

