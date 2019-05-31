Economy
May 31, 2019 4:19 pm

Swoop celebrates 1 million passengers at Hamilton Airport

William and Emily Burchat are the winners of a free flight, after arriving in Hamilton as Swoop's $1,000,000 travellers. Swoop President and CEO Steven Greenway and Hamilton International Airport CEO Cathie Puckering surprised them with the prize this week.

It’s been a little less than a year since Swoop took to the skies in Canada.

This week, the WestJet owned, low-cost carrier held a brief ceremony at Hamilton International Airport to celebrate its 1 millionth passenger.

Swoop President Steven Greenway said that since taking flight last June in Hamilton, they’ve expanded their reach to 16 Canadian or vacation destinations.

Greenway adds that “the model seems to be working, people are attracted to the cheap prices.”

The millionth travellers, William and Emily Burchat and their five-month-old twin daughters, found a pink tag on one of their pieces of luggage after landing in Hamilton this week.

They can exchange the tag for a free flight to any of Swoop’s destinations.

