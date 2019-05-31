West Island to host first poutine fest at Plaza Pointe-Claire

The West Island is hosting their first ever Poutine Fest this weekend in the Plaza Pointe-Claire parking lot. Festivities kick off Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. and run until Sunday.

The festival features six food trucks offering various sorts of poutine, such as buffalo chicken ranch poutine, lobster classic poutine, pulled pork poutine, and more.

The Poutine Festival will include more than 30 exotic poutines, including vegan and vegetarian options.

Three dessert food trucks will also be on site offering a wide selection of sweets for the entire family.

West Island families are encouraged to come to watch live performances and enjoy a number of activities on site. Magicians, singers, ballet dancers, and Peppa Pig are also scheduled to appear at Poutine Fest this weekend.

Admission is free but attendees can purchase a fork and reusable cup for $1 each. All proceeds will go to the Lakeshore Hospital Foundation.